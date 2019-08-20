Travel agency told to pay Rs 40k for failing to provide visa

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For failing to provide a European visa to a couple, despite collecting a sum of Rs 60,000, a consumer forum directed Murugan Travel agency of West Mambalam, to compensate Rs 40,000. K Ramasamy and his wife Meena Ramasamy submitted that on August 6, 2017, they had sought a visa for the United Kingdom and Europe, by paying the said amount. However, the travel agency failed to obtain the visas for Europe. After the UK visa was processed, the travel agency did not take the necessary steps for a European visa and after repeated queries, informed that the family had failed to gather the group of persons for the European tour, claimed the couple, who sought compensation of Rs 1 lakh. In spite of receipt of the notice, the branch manager of the agency failed to appear before the forum. The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai (South) directed the agency to provide a compensation of Rs 40,000 to the couple.