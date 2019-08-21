Home Cities Chennai

Chennai’s famed chronicler S Muthiah honoured on American Centre’s anniversary

The US Consulate General in Chennai, Robert Burgess, invited the public to visit the American Centre and tour its 50th-anniversary historical photo exhibit and the new ‘S Muthiah Collection’.

Published: 21st August 2019 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

S Muthiah

S Muthiah (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: US Ambassador to India, Kenneth I Juster honoured Chennai’s famed chronicler S Muthiah, dedicating a collection of his books for permanent display in the American Centre in the City, which turned 50 on Tuesday, according to a consulate statement. 

The US Consulate General in Chennai, Robert Burgess, invited the public to visit the American Centre and tour its 50th-anniversary historical photo exhibit and the new ‘S Muthiah Collection’. Held on the eve of the 380th founding of Madras, the event celebrated the longstanding cultural, educational, and commercial ties between the United States and South India. 

“As we mark five decades of operating the Consulate and American Centre at this location in Gemini Circle, we celebrate not only our iconic building, but the people - students, dignitaries, American Centre patrons, exchange participants, business people, scholars, and staff - who have brought special meaning and great substance to the relationship of the United States of America with this city and the larger South India region,’’ said Juster, according to the statement.

He was joined by K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture; Chennai historian, V Sriram; US Consul General Robert Burgess; and distinguished guests and patrons of the American Centre.

Official US presence in Chennai stretches back to 1794 when President George Washington appointed US businessman William Abbott as the first Consular Agent to Madras. The current US Consulate building located at Gemini Circle, was dedicated on January 3, 1969, by then US Ambassador Chester Bowles, Madras Governor Sardar Ujjal Singh, and Minister VR Nedunchezhian.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai US Consulate General Kenneth I Juster S Muthiah Chennai chronicler Chennai history US Chennai ties
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp