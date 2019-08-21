Home Cities Chennai

How conservative schools are conditioning Chennai kids

Gender segregation and patriarchal values are seemed to be taught from a young age.

Published: 21st August 2019 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Gender segregation, Moral policing

Representational Image

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Many city schools boast of ultramodern infrastructure and equipment, such as smart classrooms and state-of-the-art laboratories, but, in terms of mindset, most of them are extremely conservative, and end up moral policing students. 

While educational institutions in the rest of the world are trying to catch up with advancements in science and technology, it’s the religion that plays a central role here, with patriarchy and sexism being side actors. Take the case of this popular school based in the heart of the city. It teaches primary school students a song that reinforces gender roles and attributes the stereotype as ‘God’s words’.

The song runs as follows:

“Working, chopping and lifting too, these are things that boys should do. 
Washing, ironing and cooking too, these are things that girls should do.”

A girl studying in Class-V in a CBSE school in Chromepet says she was told by her teacher not to cut her hair “short like boys”. She says, “My teacher says girls must have long hair. Even if we have only shoulder length hair, we are made to wear two plaits.”

C Mahendran (name changed), whose daughter studies in kindergarten of a school popular for producing top State ranks, says moral policing begins at a very young age. “My child was told that she must wear a bindi all times, even if she is wearing jeans. The school also sent a circular ‘strictly forbidding’ sleeveless for girls as young as 3-5 years.” 

V Vilvan, a Class-IX student says in his school, boys and girls cannot play together, or even the same sport in PET class. “Boys play football, cricket or kabaddi, and girls play volleyball, kho-kho or indoor games.” 
If these are smaller instances, the culmination is gender segregation and punishment for talking to persons of the opposite sex. Ruthika (name changed) was told she cannot participate in any cultural programmes in the school for talking to her male classmate after school hours. 

“My maths teacher saw me eating ice cream at a bakery near the school with my friend. She informed my class teacher. Later, when I wanted to participate in an inter-school western music competition, my teacher asked me if I wanted to go there to talk to boys,” says Ruthika, a Class-XI student. In another school, teachers do the opposite and punish students who talk during class, by asking them to sit with students from the other gender.

Speaking to Express, the headmistress of a popular school said on the condition on anonymity that schools were conditioning students to follow social norms instead of helping them find their identity in their formative years. “Tampering too much with their choices will hinder them from forming a personality organically.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai conservative schools Chennai education culture Chennai patriarchal mindset
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp