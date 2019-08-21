IIT-Madras develops cells to be used in cancer research

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Researchers of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) have found that subjecting cancer cells to microgravity, results in the formation of giant cancer cells with stem-cell characteristics, which can be used for cancer research and drug development, said a statement issued by the Institute.

The research was led by Professor Rama S Verma, Stem Cell and Molecular Biology Laboratory, Department of Biotechnology, IIT Madras. Speaking about the research, Verma said the stem cells obtained using microgravity can also be used to understand the nature of the cancer cells, their proliferation and cell death pathways, which in turn, can help in the identification of target zones for drug development.

He further added, “We have shown that simulated microgravity can be used for the development of stem cell structures for drug testing, instead of animal models. Cancer Stem Cells(CSC) are important in cancer research because they not only instigate the formation of tumour, but are also involved in recurrence of tumours after cancer treatment.”

