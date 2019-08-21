Of discussions, debates and democracies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The US Consulate General in Chennai in association with Loyola College conducted the Comparative US-India Constitutional Law Debate at the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University on Monday. The debate was aimed to foster greater respect and understanding for the constitutional values shared by the world’s oldest and largest democracies.

“We wanted students to understand the constitutional laws and be aware of what our forefathers put in to shape the country into what it is today,” said the spokesperson of the consulate to CE.

More than 96 students representing various institutions in Tamil Nadu participated in the debate. “Preparatory tools including videos and other materials were shared for students to get a grasp of the US-India Constitutional laws. It was wonderful to see the young minds share thoughts on the laws, address issues and express it in their own ways and words,” she said. The debate was conducted in four locations in South India — Kochi, Bengaluru, Tiruchy and Chennai.

Arun Thiruvengadam, professor, School of Policy and Governance, Azim Premji University; Sara Greengrass, political officer, US Consulate General, Chennai; and Lakshmi Narayan, attorney, High Court of Madras, presided over the valedictory ceremony.

Anita Elizebeth Jose from WCC, Pavithra Sundararajan from School of Excellence in Law, Kailash Gowthaman from Loyola College, and Pranov Suresh from Loyola College, were announced as the top four students from the state. They will debate against their peers from Karnataka and Kerala during the final debate round in Chennai on September 14.

Talking to CE, Anita Jose, said, “The Constitution has been the subject of much recent debate. In spite of having no background in law, I decided to sign up for the competition as I wished to learn more about it, particularly its interpretations. The process of reaching the finals has enabled me to appreciate the range and concerns of document of the Constitution.”

She said that the comparative context of the US and India has also allowed her to understand that core values of democracy can be protected in various ways during the application of Constitutional laws.

Moulik D Berkana, cultural affairs officer, US Consulate General in Chennai said, “We see this debate among undergraduate students as an exercise in democratic thought and free expression. India and the United States share enduring interests and values, and our partnership stands upon a shared commitment to democracy and the rule of law.”

The winner of the final round in Chennai will receive a MacbookPro as the first prize and subscriptions to prominent resource databases about law, and a trophy.