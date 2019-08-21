Home Cities Chennai

Of discussions, debates and democracies

The debate was aimed to foster greater respect and understanding for the constitutional values shared by the world’s oldest and largest democracies. 

Published: 21st August 2019 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Comparative US-India Constitutional Law Debate was conducted on Monday| Photos: Debadatta Mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The US Consulate General in Chennai in association with Loyola College conducted the Comparative US-India Constitutional Law Debate at the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University on Monday. The debate was aimed to foster greater respect and understanding for the constitutional values shared by the world’s oldest and largest democracies. 

“We wanted students to understand the constitutional laws and be aware of what our forefathers put in to shape the country into what it is today,” said the spokesperson of the consulate to CE.
More than 96 students representing various institutions in Tamil Nadu participated in the debate. “Preparatory tools including videos and other materials were shared for students to get a grasp of the US-India Constitutional laws. It was wonderful to see the young minds share thoughts on the laws, address issues and express it in their own ways and words,” she said. The debate was conducted in four locations in South India — Kochi, Bengaluru, Tiruchy and Chennai.

Arun Thiruvengadam, professor, School of Policy and Governance, Azim Premji University; Sara Greengrass, political officer, US Consulate General, Chennai; and Lakshmi Narayan, attorney, High Court of Madras, presided over the valedictory ceremony.

Anita Elizebeth Jose from WCC, Pavithra Sundararajan from School of Excellence in Law, Kailash Gowthaman from Loyola College, and Pranov Suresh from Loyola College, were announced as the top four students from the state. They will debate against their peers from Karnataka and Kerala during the final debate round in Chennai on September 14.

Talking to CE, Anita Jose, said, “The Constitution has been the subject of much recent debate. In spite of having no background in law, I decided to sign up for the competition as I wished to learn more about it, particularly its interpretations. The process of reaching the finals has enabled me to appreciate the range and concerns of document of the Constitution.”

She said that the comparative context of the US and India has also allowed her to understand that core values of democracy can be protected in various ways during the application of Constitutional laws.
Moulik D Berkana, cultural affairs officer, US Consulate General in Chennai said, “We see this debate among undergraduate students as an exercise in democratic thought and free expression. India and the United States share enduring interests and values, and our partnership stands upon a shared commitment to democracy and the rule of law.”

The winner of the final round in Chennai will receive a MacbookPro as the first prize and subscriptions to prominent resource databases about law, and a trophy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp