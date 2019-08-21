Home Cities Chennai

Undeclared emergency ruining media rights: Media pundits

For 14 days Jammu and Kashmir has been  shut down and #kashmirbackmodi is trending.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Disinformation and fake news pose a fundamental challenge to the practice of journalism. The rise in misinformation was attributed to digitisation and evolution of social media. Media pundits and critics on Tuesday claimed there was an undeclared emergency, which was subverting media rights in India. 

A discussion on “Editorial Leadership in an Age of Disinformation” was organised by Asian College of Journalism in collaboration with US Consulate General, Chennai, attended by Dan Shelley, Executive Director - Radio, TV and Digital News Association, USA; Pratik Sinha, co-founder, Alt News; and Krishna Prasad, former editor-in-chief, Outlook. 

Krishna Prasad expressed concern over the ‘dangerous’ role that technological giants such as Facebook, Youtube, WhatsApp etc., are playing in spreading and manufacturing fake news. “It is time we look into their algorithms and revenue. There is something dubious about the companies. For 14 days Jammu and Kashmir has been  shut down and #kashmirbackmodi is trending. How can this happen when there is no access to internet in the valley,” he said.

