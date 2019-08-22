Home Cities Chennai

Amazon launches its largest Tamil Nadu delivery station in Chennai

Sprawling over 24,000 square feet in Virugambakkam, the station is the biggest delivery station of Amazon in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 22nd August 2019 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 11:55 PM

Amazon (File| AP)

By Express News Service

Chennai: Amazon, the E-commerce major, on Thursday launched its largest delivery station in Tamil Nadu.

The new station, sprawling over 24,000 square feet at Virugambakkam, will enable Amazon to strengthen its last-mile delivery network and ensure faster deliveries across the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Prakash Rochlani, director, Last Mile Transportation, Amazon India said, “This expansion will further create thousands of work opportunities for individuals in Tamil Nadu as we
continue to remain committed to our long term investment in infrastructure and technology in the State.”

“We believe customers, no matter where they are located, value fast and reliable delivery. In line with our vision of making e-commerce a part of everyday life, and transforming how India buys and sells we have doubled our last-mile delivery network in the State and also opened Tamil Nadu’s largest delivery station spread across 24,000 square feet of space,” added Rochlani.

The company also announced the expansion of its delivery network in Tamil Nadu including cities and towns like Namakkal, Sivakasi, Krishnagiri and Tiruvallur. With this expansion, Amazon.in will have more than 120 owned and Delivery Service Partner stations, and more than 1400 ‘I Have Space’ partners across the State.

The delivery stations enable Amazon Logistics to supplement capacity and provide flexibility to Amazon’s delivery capabilities to support the growing volume of customer orders. This growth of the delivery network will enable Amazon to penetrate further into smaller towns across Tamil Nadu and have direct delivery presence in more than 1200 pin codes of the State with a significant number of customers now being able to enjoy deliveries in one-day and two days.

TAGS
Amazon Tamil Nadu chennai largest delivery station Amazon India
