Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Is Stanley hospital building developing cracks? 

The building which was inaugurated by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2013 has been showing visible cracks.Authorities have written to the PWD officials to inspect it.

Published: 22nd August 2019 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

The sixth floor at the New Tower Block at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital has visible cracks in Chennai

The sixth floor at the New Tower Block at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital has visible cracks in Chennai (Express | P Jawahar)

By Sinduja Jane and Jawahar P
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Is the six-year old building at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital developing cracks? The building which was inaugurated by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2013 has been showing visible cracks.Authorities have written to the Public works Department officials to inspect it and certify whether it is safe.

A Public works department official, who is in-charge of the hospital building, told Express that he had written the letter to the planning and design wing of the PWD after noticing the visible cracks. "Yes, its a new building, but it started developing cracks. Last week we wrote a letter to the Planning and Design Wing of the PWD. They have to come and inspect the building and tell whether its safe or
not", the  official said.

The New Tower Block (NTB) has 400 beds capacity and houses many departments like Emergency and Casuality, Orthopaedics, Cardiology, Radio Diagnosis, Nephrology, and Convicts ward.

When contacted by Express, Dr M Ramesh, Resident Medical Officer of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital said," They are expansion joints given during the construction and not cracks". This was echoed by a former PWD official. "If the building length exceeds 40m, we have to provide expansion joint. It is to allow thermal expansion. The officials leave 20cm gap. So, its not a crack but purposeful method done by the engineers," he said.

It was also learnt that Dr R Shanthi Malar, Dean, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital also wrote a letter to the PWD officials. However, she told Express,"Nothing has come to my knowledge. Regarding the issue, there is no fault in the building, and all the departments are functioning well". She also denied contacting PWD officials.

According to officials, the building construction was started in around 2010 and completed in 2013. The same year, it was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister through video conferencing from the Secretariat. It was constructed at a cost of around Rs 75 crores.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stanley Medical College Hospital Royapuram J Jayalalithaa Stanley hospital development Stanley Hospital maintenance
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp