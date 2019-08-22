Home Cities Chennai

Coffee Box at Chennai airport to energise visitors and empower differently-abled

The initiative is aimed for inclusion of differently-abled persons in mainstream and as well as creating unique employment opportunities for them.

Published: 22nd August 2019 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

The coffee shop set up at Chennai International Airport; Named ‘Coffee Box’, the shop is managed by speech and hearing impaired individuals

The coffee shop set up at Chennai International Airport; Named ‘Coffee Box’, the shop is managed by speech and hearing impaired individuals | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Airports Authority of India (AAI), in association with Travel Food Services, a private company, has set up a coffee shop at the Chennai International Airport, which is managed by speech and hearing impaired individuals, said a statement from the company.

The initiative is aimed for inclusion of differently-abled persons in mainstream and as well as creating unique employment opportunities for them. The statement said the existing team members at Chennai International Airport, including senior coaches, managers and HR teams, were put through special sign language training, to be able to connect to the team of the shop named ‘Coffee Box’.

S Sreekumar, director, Chennai Airport, said, “We are always striving towards helping all segments of society when it comes to our business practices. Apart from the physical transformation, we have associated with TFS to bring a unique opportunity to create long-term employment opportunities to the specially-abled individuals.”

While executive director of Travel Food Services, Varun Kapur said, “Our aim is to provide training to the specially-abled candidates, to ensure a useful skillset is imparted that enables one to earn a living with dignity in their life ahead. This launch is our way of creating such a positive impact and atmosphere at one of the busiest airports of India. Currently, we have 7 specially-abled members as part of the Coffee Box team, and we hope to provide opportunities to enable an increase in this diverse workforce in the near future.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Airports Authority of India Travel Food Services Chennai International Airport Chennai airport Coffee Box
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp