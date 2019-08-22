Dilapidated houses in Chennai's PS Murthy Nagar to pave way for widening of road

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 80 houses in dilapidated condition in PS Murthy Nagar, will be taken down to enable widening of Dr Ambedkar College road, in consultation with the CMDA, according to an official release from the State government.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, on Wednesday, inspected Kesava Pillai park, Grey Nagar, PS Murthy Nagar and Moorthingar street Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) tenements.

In PS Murthy Nagar, 320 tenements are being maintained by TNSCB, out of which 240 have already been reconstructed. The remaining will be removed to facilitate the road expansion and the families would be resettled to Kesava Pillai park.

About 864 new tenements have been constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The remaining 672 had already been constructed, the release stated. About 1,420 new tenements are to come up at Grey Nagar and Moorthingar street, it added.