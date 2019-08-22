Rain Water Harvesting rule won’t affect weaker sections: Tamil Nadu government

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government’s measures to make installation of Rain Water Harvesting (RWH) structures mandatory, will not affect economically backward sections of the population and those living in smaller spaces, said Corporation officials.

While a three-month deadline has been set for building owners to construct RWH structures, it has not been decided yet as to what action would be initiated against those who fail to do so, said a senior corporation official.

“Our priority is making RWH structures mandatory for larger properties like commercial establishments. This will not affect those living in compact spaces, say 300 square feet, since we know it’s impossible for them to do so,” the official said. The city corporation has also decided not to insist on RWH systems in encroached lands so that encroachments would not be legitimised.

Speaking at a review meeting at the city corporation on Monday, Minister for Rural Development and Municipal Administration SP Velumani had said that all commercial and residential complexes in the city, should install RWH structures within three months and that a notice would be issued to building owners who have not constructed them. “We are only looking to enforce this for those residents who have the wherewithal to construct these structures but refuse to do so,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the city corporation is planning on constructing 15,000 roadside community recharge wells -around 1000 in each zone. Amidst talks within the Corporation of a fund crunch to carry out the ambitious project, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash told TNIE that this would be done with donor contributions- mostly from people willing to contribute for a well in their respective streets.

“We have only selected 15,000 out of the total 43,000 streets in the city. This is done so as to ensure that we get donors for building the wells. Already, a lot of interested donors have come forward,” he said. A committee has also been formed to frame guidelines for grey water recycling in apartments and other large properties.