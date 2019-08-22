They ‘meen’ business in Chennai

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid the endless expanse of the sea, on a thin strip of land in the bustling Kasimedu fishing harbour, 21-year-old Girubakaran Parthiban dressed in a black t-shirt and jeans waits along with other lungi-clad men for boats to arrive at 1 am. On the other side of the dock, another group of boys in their early 20s accompanied by some men, lug heavy nets out of the parked boats and clean them.

“Unlike other traditional occupations like agriculture, animal husbandry and pottery that have failed to entice the younger generation, fishing remains lucrative for the youth even now. We have over 500 graduates and post-graduates among the fisherfolk who hold the occupation close to their hearts as any other fisherman or fisherwoman here,” says 65-year-old U Velayutham, pointing at the young fishers enthusiastically working at the harbour.

Madras, according to many, acquired its name from Madrasapattinam, a fishing village situated north of Fort St. George. The Kasimedu fishing harbour, one of the largest fishing grounds in the country, started functioning in 1984. It was home to the fisherman community that migrated from Chepauk village in 1799 during East India Company’s rule.

Today, it is the identity of Chennai. And if you are from the city, you’d perhaps nod along when we say that it is heartening to see lakhs of people — from children and youth to adults, ‘protecting’ the occupation passionately.

Sea is our home

“None of the parents initially allowed their children into the business. They were worried if we will be able to cope with lack of sleep and extreme hardwork that must be put in every day. However, when we landed jobs that required us to work in air-conditioned rooms seated in cosy chairs, all of us agreed on one thing — the sea is our home,” says Girubakaran, who holds a Bachelors degree in journalism.

Pointing towards a cluster of homes facing the sea, he says, “That is where we used to live. During the 2004 tsunami, water gushed into our homes and there was property damage. None of us were angry or scared of the sea.

We can put food on our plates, build houses and go to school because of her generosity. The bond begins the moment you are born here.” Twenty-four-year-old Kumaran, who graduated with a degree in Computer Science Engineering, a few years back, is grateful that this profession gives them a good income too. “Our love is not blind. Money is obviously an important factor in this occupation, especially for the younger generation who are a little more calculated than the elderly. We earn about Rs 40,000 per week and a private company pays us the same amount after working for an entire month. In fishing, the more work you do, the more money you earn.”

The youth did face a lot of difficulties when they entered the business, they say. “During my first six months, not one day would pass without an injury. Even dead fish would leave deep cuts on my hands, and the timings were the most difficult part. Our day begins at 2 am and goes on till 11 pm,” says 21-year-old Aswin Kumar — who has a MBA degree and got into fishing a year back — stifling a yawn. “I slept at 3 am yesterday. I am getting accustomed to the new schedule,” he says.

Did education help?

Money, love and passion are justified. But, did education help them at all? “In a lot of ways”, says 22-year-old Suriya Udayakumar who got into the field during his first year of Mechanical Engineering.

“Landmarks help us reach our destination on the ground. But in the sea, there is nothing as such, and we are dependent on the GPS to know where we are going and where the catch is. Here, 99 per cent of the boats uses old GPS, which doesn’t have storage or a live tracking system.

So, the drivers must note it down in a book and look for reference whenever they need,” he says, adding that he browsed the Internet and bought a GPS which lets you store your destination offline and also track it. “So, all you need to do is have your hands on the steering and eye on the GPS. Though fishing has been simplified by technology, a lot of fishermen are unable to adapt to it due to lack of education.”

Also, the younger generation in the business could find loopholes in the bills and exorbitant amounts charged for boat repairs. “Every GPS has a radio, which is called ICom. If the voltage fluctuates, the radio bursts and we have to get it changed at the dock. Initially, they were charging a minimum of Rs 2,000 for replacement, but when I browsed the Internet and spoke to shop owners in the city, I found that the radio costs only Rs 30. After a lot of arguments, the prices have now been brought down. Similarly, bills used to have many extra items, which we never bought or required,” says Girubakaran.

Young fishermen have started registering their companies and filing Goods and Services Tax (GST), too. “This way, I can claim my returns and have bills for all my transactions,” says Suriya.

Changing the scenario

However, one of the major problems at Kasimedu continues to be lapses in the sale of fish. “Only seven major dealers buy all the fish to be exported and sent to restaurants. When we put in all the hardwork, we should be able to sell the fish directly to the restaurants, so we can earn more money. We are looking for solutions that would help us connect to them directly,” says a young fisher on condition of anonymity.

“Also, the perspective towards fishermen must change. The public often think of us to be harsh folk picking up fights all the time. Now, they must understand that there are people who are educated, well-dressed and know how to talk. Even all these men are innocent, it is just their appearance that lies. To each and everyone here, the sea is their home and the public are the most loved guests,” says Girubakaran.

It is 2 am. The boats begin to arrive at the fishing harbour. Kumaran, Girubakaran, Suriya and other fishermen, young and old, get on them, nets in hand, to bring in the fresh catch of the day. It is business as usual for them.