West Bengal girl in Chennai gets back Rs 3.6 lakhs college fees with DLSA intervention

Smrikana Biswas paid Rs 4.50 lakh under the assurance from the college authorities that her fees will be repaid in case she drops out prior to attending the classes.

Published: 22nd August 2019 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Thai Moogambikai Dental College and Hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After two years of struggle, a girl from West Bengal, recovered Rs 3.6 lakh pending with a private dental college, thanks to the intervention of the District Legal Services Authority.

Smrikana Biswas enrolled herself for the dental course at the Thai Moogambikai Dental College and Hospital in 2017, by paying a sum of Rs 4.50 lakh under the assurance from the college authorities that her fees will be repaid in case she drops out prior to attending the classes.

Smrikana Biswas, without attending a single class, left for West Bengal to pursue other opportunities. However, the college authorities failed to repay the sum collected. Despite reminders, they did not heed to the request and Smrikana Biswas’s parents knocked on the doors of the District Legal Services Authority.

Speaking to TNIE, I Jayanthi, the secretary of the District Legal services, said that the entire issue has been pending for two years and the college authorities failed to repay the same. She further added that the parents of the girl came to Chennai and petitioned the department through which the complaint was taken up.

On Wednesday, the college authorities held a meeting in the presence of the girl’s parents and Jayanthi, where an amicable solution was arrived at. They handed over a cheque of Rs 3.60 lakh to the parents. Daman Prosad Biswas, the girl’s father, lauded the efforts of the DLSA.

