Home Cities Chennai

380th Madras Day: Remembering the transition from trams to Metro

The New Indian Express’s unique initiative — Retro to Metro — to commemorate Madras Day.

Published: 23rd August 2019 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

Vignesh Kumar J, senior vice-president, Marketing, Express Publications (Madurai), and S Pandiyan, joint director and PR officer, CMRL, inaugurate ‘Retro to Metro’ at Koyambedu Metro station in Chennai on Thursday

Vignesh Kumar J, senior vice-president, Marketing, Express Publications (Madurai), and S Pandiyan, joint director and PR officer, CMRL, inaugurate ‘Retro to Metro’ at Koyambedu Metro station in Chennai on Thursday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Commuters on the Metro were in for a surprise on Thursday, when the Metro arrived at noon, plastered with posters of The New Indian Express’s unique initiative — Retro to Metro — to commemorate Madras Day. 

The New Indian Express, in association with Chennai Metro Rail Limited, organised the special ride for Chennaiites. The programme was flagged off at Koyambedu Metro station by Vignesh Kumar J, senior vice president, Marketing, Express Publications (Madurai), with S Pandiyan, joint director and PR officer, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), in the presence of Raja Ram, Manager - Operations (CMRL) and Radio Jockey Shakthi from Radiocity 91.1 FM. 

The ride goes from Chennai Central Station and ends at the airport. Commuters were given special supplements that featured interesting stories about the city, keeping them engrossed through the Metro journey. 

The enthusiastic emcees went from one coach to the next and interacted with passengers. They asked them to speak about their memories of Madras, in addition to talking about the journey of going from the tram to the Metro, also symbolic of the city’s transition from Madras to Chennai. 

The ride left commuters nostalgic about the good old days, while also making them grateful for all the city has to offer today and being hopeful for the future. 

An exclusive photo exhibition will be on display at the Vadapalani Metro station and will feature rare pictures of significant locations in the city — then and now — that Metro-users can see and reminisce. On Thursday, to celebrate the city turning 380, a cake was cut and distributed to all at the Vadapalani Metro station. “I heard about the tram system from my grandfather,” said K Neelkanth, a professional who commutes by the Metro daily. 

“It is incredible how much has changed and yet everything is the same. If my grandfather was alive, he would have been so happy to see how sophisticated our public transport has become. The Metro is such a delight to travel by, it is quick, convenient and so comfortable. It makes the ride to work and back so joyous,” he said. It is no surprise that commuters who travel by the Metro, sing praises of the facilities as the stations are equipped with several commuter-friendly features. 

The Metro ride is scheduled during non-peak hours twice a day between 11 am and 5 pm. Through the course of the next few days, special activities have been prepared, to make the journey memorable. From quizzes to art exhibitions to talks on Madras history, the programmes will help you celebrate the city while whizzing by the various Metro stations. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
380th Madras Day Retro to Metro Chennai Metro The New Indian Express Koyambedu Metro station
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp