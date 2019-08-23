Bid to smuggle cosmetic drugs worth Rs 4.6 lakh foiled at Chennai Airport 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Customs department officials foiled a bid to smuggle cosmetic drugs worth Rs 4.6 lakh at Chennai airport on Thursday.

Customs officials said that Abdul Sami (31), who had arrived from Kuala Lumpur by Air Asia Airlines, was intercepted at the exit of customs arrival hall on suspicion of carrying cosmetic drugs. As he gave evasive replies, his baggage was taken up for examination. He was found to carry cosmetic drugs, concealed in his personal effects.

The drugs worth Rs 4.6 lakh were recovered. As the passenger failed to produce any invoice and certificate from Controller of Drugs, the drugs were seized under the Customs Act, a statement said.