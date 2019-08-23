Commemorating Chennai's second lighthouse’s 175th year

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The second lighthouse of Chennai, located inside the premises of Madras High court, has completed 175 years. To commemorate the occasion, the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships on Thursday released a special postal cover.

The special postal cover and cancellation was released at a function organized at the Lighthouse premises at Marina beach, by R Anand, post master general, Chennai region.

It was received by Justice TS Sivagnanam, judge of Madras high court. E Murthy, director general of Lighthouses and Lightships,historian D Hemachandra Rao and other dignitaries were also present.