Madras HC judge deletes all three paras of order on MC College sexual harassment case

The judge also directed the Registry to issue a fresh copy of the order after removing paras 33 to 35 and mark a copy of the same, as well as the order dated August 20, to the Union Ministry of Law an

Madras HC

Madras High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Justice S Vaidyanathan of the Madras High Court has ordered deletion of all three paragraphs of his August 13 order, passed on a writ petition relating to sexual harassment by a faculty of the Madras Christian College.

When the matter was taken up on Thursday, senior advocate R Vaigai, though not a party to this writ petition, told the judge that by subsequent order dated August 20, the judge had expunged the observation made in para 32 of the August 13 order, on the basis of a representation from the counsel for the college. 
She also told the judge that the observations that the laws enacted for the protection and welfare of the women, are being misused by women, as observed by the judge in paras 33 to 35, may also be removed, as such sweeping statement may not be relevant to the case on hand.

Considering the fact that this court has already removed para 32 of the August 13 order, based on the request made by the college counsel and finding justification in the submission made by Vaigai, the judge said that he was deleting paras 33 to 35 too, as such deletion will not in any way, affect the basic root of the original order.

The judge also directed the Registry to issue a fresh copy of the order after removing paras 33 to 35 and mark a copy of the same, as well as the order dated August 20, to the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, New Delhi.

