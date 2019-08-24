Home Cities Chennai

69 ragas and svaras documented in Chennai

The rasikas had gathered for the launch of renowned music teacher Usha Prasad’s book titled 'The Anya-svara in a Bhasanga Raga'.

Published: 24th August 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

The book was launched on Monday at Raga Sudha Hall

The book was launched on Monday at Raga Sudha Hall | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thematic Carnatic music echoed in the auditorium of Raga Sudha Hall on Monday. The rasikas had gathered for renowned music teacher Usha Prasad’s book launch event. The book titled 'The Anya-svara in a Bhasanga Raga' is a documentation of all 69 bhashanga ragas and anya svaras. The first copy was given to Kalaimamani Madhurai GS Mani.

The guests of honour were musician RS Jayalakshmi and vocalist Sriram Parasuram. Usha received a doctorate in Indian music from the University of Madras for her study on anya-svara in bhasanga ragas in 2007.

She is an accomplished teacher and has served as an academic consultant in AR Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory. She is much sought after for her workshops on work culture and holds many research articles on various aspects of classical music to her credit. “I have studied ragas in-depth — historically, theoretically and practically.

I have analysed, compared and documented renderings by different musicians. Related audio material is also attached with the book. It serves as the best source to understand the raga. My work is a guide to music students, teachers, musicians and rasikas,” said Usha, the wife of mridangam vidwan Kalaimamani KV Prasad and a senior disciple of veteran musician Madhurai GS Mani.

Usha believes that her work will serve as a reference book for those who want to know about ragas. “In my next project, I will be publishing my guru’s Sanksrit compositions with notations. I’m also interested in the subtle and abstract areas of ragas,” said Usha who has been teaching Carnatic vocal music for the past 30 years to students through Skype across the globe. The book, published by Giri Trading Agency Limited, is priced at Rs 500 and available at book stores.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KM Music Conservatory Usha Prasad Raga Sudha Hall Carnatic music programme University of Madras
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp