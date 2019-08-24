Home Cities Chennai

Chennai lab revolutionising ornamental fish industry in India, develops indigenous feed

This feed is scientifically formulated to maintain good health and colour of the brackishwater ornamental fish, where growth is not the primary objective.

Published: 24th August 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Fish feed developed by CIBA

Fish feed developed by CIBA

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai based Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (CIBA) is giving a much-needed boost for ornamental fish industry in India. An indigenous "colourfish feed", an import substitute, for aquarium fish rearing has been developed and transferred to a city entrepreneur who would be setting-up a feed mill here costing Rs 3 crore. 

This feed is scientifically formulated to maintain good health and colour of the brackishwater ornamental fish, where growth is not the primary objective. 

KK Vijayan, director, CIBA told Express that there was no standardised domestic ornamental fish feed available. "Our product would be a perfect substitute for overseas products and will be one-tenth of their cost. We developed feeds for brackishwater ornamental fish broodstock, larvae and maintenance feed in display aquarium."

CIBA has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tecno Feeder Private Limited, which will produce the ornamental feed with CIBA’s technical guidance. As per the agreement the initial quantity (one tonne) of feed required for test marketing was produced by CIBA and did well in the market. K. Ambasankar, Principal Scientist and team leader for the technology, said feed mill would come-up in a month's time. 

Ranjith Manivannan, Director, Techno Feeder Private limited, said the feeds available in the market are not only costly but the quality is highly variable. "This joint initiative hopes to promote a desi brand aquarium feeds and meet the consumer requirement of quality feed."

Though India is blessed with enormous diversity, country's share in the ornamental fish trade is really low; below 0.1% of the global trade. The international ornamental aquarium industry today is estimated at $15 billion. Experts estimated that Indian domestic aquarium market is currently Rs 300 crores and would grow to Rs 1,200 crores. 

Vijayan said CIBA over the years has been successful breeding and raising of brackishwater ornamental fish in captivity, which has opened-up new avenues for sustainable aquarium trade. The research outputs from the captive breeding program are simultaneously translated into models of livelihood development for rural communities; tribal groups and women; entrepreneurs, and develop suitable location specific and client specific rearing systems.

"CIBA has initiated programmes in four villages in Tamil Nadu for conducting nursery rearing of hatchery produced larvae. The feed is supplied by CIBA and the advanced fingerlings produced from the system are marketed to customers," officials said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture Chennai ornamental fish Chennai fish feed Tecno Feeder
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp