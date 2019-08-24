Home Cities Chennai

Memories of Madras in 56 frames

Photographs of landmark buildings of the city from the newspaper’s archive was hung on the walls of level one of Vadapalani metro station.

Published: 24th August 2019 05:32 AM

Competitions, magic shows and quizzes will be held

Competitions, magic shows and quizzes will be held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: We love Chennai’ echoed the first floor of Vadapalani Metro station. Men and women, boys and girls were enthusiastically taking pictures with placards reading the same words. A big signage bearing Retro to Metro — an initiative by The New Indian Express to celebrate Madras week — was placed prominently.

Photographs of landmark buildings of the city from the newspaper’s archive was hung on the walls of level one. Victoria Public Hall, Ripon Building, Memorial Hall, Moore Market old building and Central Railway station were a few on display.

Visitors from different age groups came forward and shared their fond memories of growing up in Madras and how the city has evolved over time. “I remember watching many films in Safire theatre. In those days, the tickets weren’t pricey and the whole experience was exciting. We used to have biryani from Buhari after the film. Madras was different from what it is now,” said Nagendran R, a retired professor.

choolchildren, college students and the elderly, everybody had something to say about Chennai — the filter coffee, beach and more than anything, the exposure it has given them. “People have so much to say about the city. It’s been only ten years since I moved in here and I don’t regret my decision. The city is growing, developing and evolving,” said Harish P, a student.

The idea behind this event is to spread awareness about the history of Madras and to encourage people to use public transport. A ride is also organised for the public from Central station to airport. There will be exciting competitions, magic shows and quizzes for the next few days.

