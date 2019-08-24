Home Cities Chennai

Renditions to revive micing technique

The distinct strains of a tuneful tambura welcomed us into Arkay Convention Center on August 24.

Published: 24th August 2019 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

(L-R) Shreya performed with Latha and Praveen Kumar  Debadatta Mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The distinct strains of a tuneful tambura welcomed us into Arkay Convention Center on August 24. Seated cross-legged with the instrument on her lap, artiste Latha pressed down the strings, allowing the sounds to reverberate across the hall. A single omnidirectional condenser microphone was placed in the middle of the stage. Seated on either side, remarkable performers and husband-wife duo — violinist Shreya Devnath and mridangam player Praveen Kumar K — were poised and brimming with confidence. 

As more rasikas streamed in, the trio began their performance — the second edition of ‘An experiment with sound and music’, an ambient micing concert, with the rendition of Shyama Shastri’s Rave Himagiri in raga Todi, followed by a presentation of Mysuru Vasudevachary’s Ninne nammiti nayya, in Simhendramadhyamam raga. The two-hour concert had elaborate renditions of ragas and stirring compositions. 

Complete silence, minimal lighting, a deliberate play on notes and shades of Carnatic ragas treated us to a musical delight. The apparent crackling chemistry on-stage between the musical duo, and a graceful Latha was a sight to behold. 

In January 2019, after the first edition, Shreya took to her Facebook page to give rasikas a glimpse about the project. She wrote: ‘This was one of Praveen’s and my first projects together after we got married. In this concert, a single omnidirectional condenser microphone is placed in such a way as to capture the sound of the violin and mridangam, along with the tambura in an inherently balanced manner, instead of using dedicated dynamic microphones for each artiste.’

The equaliser is entirely flat, which brings out the natural tone of the instruments with no alterations or enhancements. She continued, ‘When such micing is done, the performer has no real awareness of the microphone. The instrument is therefore handled as one would in a practice session, or a chamber concert.’
The experiment, she says, is an attempt at reviving the micing technique. ‘It is an honest venture to bring out vintage sound and the music flows as a corollary to this,’ she wrote. To watch the first edition, visit YouTube channel ‘Shreya Devnath’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp