Home Cities Chennai

Tamil Nadu Combined Development Rules legal tangle puts builders in Chennai in a fix

Builders Association of India said that as of now due to conditional approvals, all buyers are reluctant to come forward to book or buy the flats.

Published: 24th August 2019 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

construction, building, architecture, civil engineering, Real Estate

Representational Image

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Builders and developers are worried that the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) are giving conditional approval to plans after the Tamil Nadu Combined Development Rules (TNCDR) is facing legal scrutiny at Madras High Court.

The rules, which were passed in February this year, are facing a legal challenge at Madurai bench of Madras High Court, after the judges observed that all orders passed under the rule, are subject to the outcome of the writ petition.

The approvals now are stamped, stating that ‘it is conditional subject to the outcome of the writ petition’, putting the builders and developers in difficulty by the planning authorities in CMDA and DTCP. Builders Association of India chairman S Rama Prabhu has conveyed to the Housing secretary that the stamp of conditional approval on building plan, is posing a huge challenge to small builders. 

He said that builders could not avail the increase in Floor Space index from 1.5 to 2.0 due to non-receipt of approval last month. Now, while approval is being given, it is conditional based on the outcome of the court case. 

Rama Prabhu says, “If construction as per Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019, is carried out utilising the available FSI and at a later stage if the court case is not in favour, what will be the fate of the additional area constructed according to the above rules since this involves a lot of financial implications and legal problems?”

He said right now due to conditional approvals, all buyers are reluctant to come forward to book or buy the flats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Directorate of Town and Country Planning Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority Tamil Nadu Combined Development Rules Madras High Court Builders Association of India Chennai builders
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp