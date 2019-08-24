US Coast Guard ship arrives in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of the five-day joint exercise to enhance maritime safety and security, the United States Coast Guard cutter ship ‘Stratton’ arrived at the Chennai port on Friday.

This is part of an international cooperative effort of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the US Coast Guard (USCG). On Friday, before entering Chennai, the ICG and USCG ships and aircrafts took part in a joint exercise off Chennai, to promote inter-operability and share best practices between the two maritime forces.

Speaking at the event, USCG Captain Bob Little said this exercise aimed to strengthen cooperation and interact on threats to marine environment by oil spillage and other issues including trafficking of people, drugs, firearms, piracy and illegal fishing. Around 60 students from Sindhi Model Higher secondary school, Purusaiwalkam, were part of the event.