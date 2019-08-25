Home Cities Chennai

Covelong Surf festival helps bring village fisherman to global arena

Currently, Sekar has represented India in three world championships and nine international tournaments so far.

Published: 25th August 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the music gets louder and food stalls more crowded, at the seventh edition of the Covelong Surf festival, Sekar Pachai runs to meet the young surfers he trains.

“In ten years, I want at least one of them to take part in the Olympics. That is my biggest dream,” he says.

Currently, Sekar has represented India in three world championships and nine international tournaments so far. He’s travelled to Fiji, Switzerland, Denmark and China among other countries for surfing training and tournaments.

Hailing from the fishing hamlet in the neighbourhood, Sekar has neither been to college nor school, however, doesn’t remember a week that he hasn’t surfed in the beach or trained.

“I’ve been a fisherman, a share auto driver and many other things. But I’ve never stopped being a surfer since I was a child,” he said.

He recalls jumping into the waves and riding them with his body almost every evening with friends. “There was just one surfboard in the village and we would get to use it, only once a month,” he said.
Nearly 15 years later, with a surfing school in the area, things have changed drastically for the kids from the fishing hamlets nearby.

“TT Group, which built the school, sponsored all my endeavours, from training to competitions and stay. However, there are tons of local talent and it is impossible to find sponsors for all of them unless the government takes the initiative to formalise the sport and support it,” he said.

Sekar says, “We often get international training opportunities for our children. However, we do not have the funds to sponsor their travel. The government must step in to encourage talent.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Covelong Surf festival Tamil Nadu Covelong
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp