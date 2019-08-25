Home Cities Chennai

Greater Chennai Corporation schools to get gender-neutral curriculum

The six-week curriculum titled 'Changing Moves Changing Minds', aimed at the age group of 10-13 years, will incorporate cricket and dance activities to promote gender equality at a young age.

Published: 25th August 2019 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

School students

For representational purposes (File photo| PTI)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The British Council, in partnership with Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Rotary Club of Madras East (RCME), is launching a gender-neutral curriculum in 70 corporation schools in the city from Monday, according to corporation officials. 

The six-week curriculum titled ‘Changing Moves Changing Minds’, aimed at the age group of 10-13 years, will incorporate cricket and dance activities to promote gender equality at a young age, a corporation official said, adding that it will benefit more than 10,000 students. 

Six physical education trainers and dance teachers have been trained at Bhubaneshwar by the British Council. Each teacher will spend six hours per school, said the official. 

"Even extracurricular activities come with stereotypes and here, students will be taught to play gender neutral roles, leading to eliminating gender stigmas at the adolescent age itself,’’ added the official.

"The sensitive age of 10-13 years is prone to adopt stigmas related to their passion and fear of being ridiculed by society,” said a statement by the British Council. It added that the curriculum will combine the “predominantly male-orientated sport - cricket - and predominantly a female activity - dance” — as a medium to promote positive gender role in children.

Corporation officials believe that the curriculum will not only increase awareness among students but will help other teachers from the corporation schools as well. “When the trainers inculcate such values in students, other corporation teachers would learn from that and carry it forward even after six weeks,” said the official. 

Meanwhile, the corporation along with RCME, will launch the fifth edition of ‘Wings to fly’ - a competition for corporation’s middle school students, to win a chance to go to London, said a corporation official.

“This year’s topic will be public speaking and theatre. Students of classes 6, 7, 8 and 9 will be participating in it,’’ said the official. The students will have written exams and workshops throughout the competition.

