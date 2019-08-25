Home Cities Chennai

Jayalalithaa, Karunanidhi & MGR statues join Kalam and Gandhi in Mahabalipuram near Chennai

On the sides of the four-lane East Coast Road in Mahabalipuram, 10-feet-tall bronze and fibre statues of late chief ministers, Jayalalithaa, Karunanidhi, MGR and Anna Durai stand shoulder to shoulder.

Statues of Tamil Nadu political leaders placed for sale along the East Coast Road in Mahabalipuram | Express

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mahabalipuram is known for its historic Shore Temple built during the Pallava dynasty. However, much to the amusement of tourists, a unique and modern addition has joined the 7th-century sculptures located in the coastal town. 

On the sides of the four-lane East Coast Road in Mahabalipuram, 10-feet-tall bronze and fibre statues of late chief ministers, Jayalalithaa, Karunanidhi, MGR and Anna Durai stand shoulder to shoulder with the statues of the makers of modern India: Ambedkar, Gandhi and Kalam.

“Sun or rain, the statues withstand it all,’’ says Raja P, who looks after the statues which are for sale. He says, while a 10-foot statue costs Rs 2 lakh, a five-foot one costs Rs 1.25 lakh and smaller statues up to torso level, cost Rs 40,000. “Ambedkar statues sell very quickly as people from nearby villages buy them. Statues of politicians are a slow runner,’’ adds Raja. Raja is a welder by profession who looks after the shop while the sculptor and owner is based in Hyderabad, where these statues are made and transported from. 

TN’s ‘statue culture’

Speaking to TNIE, Siva Prasad B, owner of Anu Art Gallery which makes these statues, says he decided to make statues of Tamil Nadu politicians as he believed the State is known for its ‘statue-culture’ and the cadre love their leaders. ‘’A month ago, we set up this shop in Mahabalipuram as both foreign tourists and local politicians ply through the ECR,’’ says Siva, who is a third-generation sculptor as well. 

However, the statues of politicians have not attracted very high sales. “After the Supreme Court condemned a politician for using public money to build statues, politicians fear to buy statues for their leaders,’’ says Siva. “Politicians of DMK and AIADMK, come and take pictures of statues. They promise to return and buy, but they don’t,” he adds. 

Apart from Tamil Nadu, Siva has been making statues of leaders in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. But ultimately, it is the statues of the Indian icons which fetches Siva the lion’s share.‘’Every year, during Ambedkar Jayanthi on April 14, we export as many as 300 statues of Ambedkar all over the country,’’ says Siva, adding that statues of Gandhi have been exported to the United States as well. ‘’Price of each ranges from Rs 1.25 lakh to 2 lakh.’’ 

Explaining the process, Siva says there are 32 sculptors toiling day and night making them. “It takes five days for them to make a statue and they then coat it with gold paint,’’ he says. After that, the statues are exported to other states by lorries. ‘’If customers tell us their choice of colours, we paint it accordingly,’’ he says. 

Statues of Jesus and Mysuru Maharaja can be seen in the shop along with politicians and Indian icons. ‘’We also make statues of human portraits. We click pictures and sculpt accordingly,’’ he says. As Ambedkar statues are not confined to political parties, Siva believes to have a good sale during Ambedkar Jayanthi. “Irrespective of which party is ruling, Ambedkar statues are purchased by everyone,’’ he adds.

People interested in purchasing the statues can contact Siva at 9848120403.

