Know your city: Children from orphanage take a ride on Chennai metro

Published: 25th August 2019 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Orphaned children take a free ride as part of ‘Retro to Metro,’ an event organised by The New Indian Express and CMRL to celebrate Madras Day, at Vadapalani metro station on Saturday.

Orphaned children take a free ride as part of ‘Retro to Metro,’ an event organised by The New Indian Express and CMRL to celebrate Madras Day, at Vadapalani metro station on Saturday (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the train zipped past buildings, the children inside the carriage cheer excitedly. Through the window, a plane can be seen, and the children point to it excitedly.

When the train enters an underground tunnel, they gasp as everything goes dark, only to clap when the lights inside the carriage are turned on.

This was the scene at The New Indian Express and Chennai Metro Rail Limited’s Retro to Metro event, which was held at Vadapalani metro station on August 24.

The initiative hopes to raise awareness on the history of Madras as well as the importance of public transportation.

The exterior of one train was covered with a special logo, and the interiors sported rare pictures of Madras.

Children from CS Girls Home, an orphanage in Vyasarpadi, were taken on a free ride on the metro. Around 25 girls travelled from the Vadapalani to the Airport station, and then back again.

“I have never been on the metro before. I was scared initially, because the carriage would shake when it turned, but eventually, I got over the fear and enjoyed the view. I want to go on the metro again, soon,” said Ellanthiammal E, an 18-year-old inmate.

Magic show and games for children 

As part of the Retro the Metro event, a magic show and games were held for the children of CS Girls Home, an orphanage in Vyasarpadi, at Vadapalani metro station.

They also prepared a small song on the city and it’s greatest attributes.

“I was born and raised here, so this place is my home. Now, if you mention Chennai, everyone knows where it is due to the city’s growth,” said Chandralekha S, a student

Feeder service Connecting Little Mount station, Taramani IT parks

To provide last-mile connectivity, Chennai Metro Rail will be plying air-conditioned tempo travellers from Little Mount station to Tidel Park and Ramanujam IT Park in Taramani.

Passengers can avail this service by paying `20 from Monday onwards, said a release from metro rail. Currently, feeder services are functional between Alandur metro station and DLF Cyber City, to help mainly IT employees to get better access to metro rail. Tempo travellers were introduced by metro rail around one month ago as a part of their existing feeder services, which consists of cabs, share auto, share taxi and MTC small buses. 

