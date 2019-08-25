Home Cities Chennai

Social media handles for public participation soon: Greater Chennai Corporation

Discussing about the macro plans and micro efforts to restore water bodies, the Commissioner urged public participation in restoring the same.

Published: 25th August 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

social media

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation will soon launch its official social media handles on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp for active participation with the public, said Corporation Commissioner G Prakash.

"We have formed a team to work on social media handles. We will be posting all the projects which the Corporation is undertaking and allow the public to comment. If it is wrong, tell us. If it is good, encourage us,’’ he urged the public. 

He was speaking at a session on Chennai’s Water Body Restoration here on Saturday organized by the Chennai International Centre. Discussing about the macro plans and micro efforts to restore water bodies, the Commissioner urged public participation in restoring the same.

“We have thrown the carpet open. Anybody can come and register with us and start restoring, cleaning up their neighbourhood tanks, ponds or lakes. The corporation will just have small firewalls like ensuring whether the sand is not taken elsewhere illegally or such,’’ said Prakash. Meanwhile, he also said the corporation would build about 15,000 recharge wells and sunken pits in the coming months. 

Responding to whether bureaucratic red-tapism was the reason for water scarcity, the commissioner said, “Bureaucracy is not villainous. Colonial bureaucracy has left a preconceived idea among people. It is not like that.’’

Pointing out three reasons why Chennai faced water scarcity, he said long dry spells, lack of judicious usage of water and lack of rainwater harvesting, had left the city dry. “Patriotism is not just about the war front, but also the home front. Let us segregate waste and conserve water,’’ he said. 

Arun Krishanmurthy, founder of Environmentalist Foundation of India; Shreeya Jayaraman, leader, CSR expert; and Adhavan Adityan of Thanthi Group, shared their stories of water conservation during the discussion.

‘There will be a firewall’

Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said that anybody can come and register with the corporation and start restoring, cleaning up their neighbourhood tanks, ponds or lakes. The corporation will just have small firewalls like ensuring whether the sand is not taken elsewhere illegally or such, the commissioner said

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Greater Chennai Corporation Chennai
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp