Social media handles for public participation soon: Greater Chennai Corporation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation will soon launch its official social media handles on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp for active participation with the public, said Corporation Commissioner G Prakash.

"We have formed a team to work on social media handles. We will be posting all the projects which the Corporation is undertaking and allow the public to comment. If it is wrong, tell us. If it is good, encourage us,’’ he urged the public.

He was speaking at a session on Chennai’s Water Body Restoration here on Saturday organized by the Chennai International Centre. Discussing about the macro plans and micro efforts to restore water bodies, the Commissioner urged public participation in restoring the same.

“We have thrown the carpet open. Anybody can come and register with us and start restoring, cleaning up their neighbourhood tanks, ponds or lakes. The corporation will just have small firewalls like ensuring whether the sand is not taken elsewhere illegally or such,’’ said Prakash. Meanwhile, he also said the corporation would build about 15,000 recharge wells and sunken pits in the coming months.

Responding to whether bureaucratic red-tapism was the reason for water scarcity, the commissioner said, “Bureaucracy is not villainous. Colonial bureaucracy has left a preconceived idea among people. It is not like that.’’

Pointing out three reasons why Chennai faced water scarcity, he said long dry spells, lack of judicious usage of water and lack of rainwater harvesting, had left the city dry. “Patriotism is not just about the war front, but also the home front. Let us segregate waste and conserve water,’’ he said.

Arun Krishanmurthy, founder of Environmentalist Foundation of India; Shreeya Jayaraman, leader, CSR expert; and Adhavan Adityan of Thanthi Group, shared their stories of water conservation during the discussion.

