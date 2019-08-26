One killed, four hurt in blast at temple

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : An explosive device went off at a temple in Thiruporur on Sunday evening, killing one and injuring four others. All five men were from Manmathi village near Thiruporur in Kancheepuram district.

“All five of them were thrown off the spot where they were sitting, by the blast,” a police officer said, adding that shrapnel from the explosive penetrated the temple walls.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the explosive item was concealed in a container and covered with metal scraps. Police suspect the victims could have been checking the item when it exploded. The injured are said to be in critical condition, in hospital.The victims have been identified as Surya (21), who died, and Yuvaraj (22) Dileepan (25), Thirumal (24), and Jayaram (26).