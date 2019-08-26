First electric auto flagged off in city

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : An electric autorickshaw, converted from an old fuel vehicle, was flagged off in Chennai on Sunday. M Auto, an aggregator platform, retrofitted the conventional auto into an electric auto in collaboration with Australian government. The auto will run for 100 km after being charged for four hours.

Mansoor Ali Khan, group chairman, M Auto, said “We have retrofitted 2005 model of fuel auto into electric auto without making any change in the design. The auto will soon be put into operation. It has the same reliability of conventional petrol auto. It can run at a maximum speed of 70 km per hour,” he said.

The company is planning to introduce 100 such autos in September, all driven by women.