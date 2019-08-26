375 disabled candidates bag jobs at fair in Chennai
Nearly 135 companies from IT, BPO, banking, manufacturing, retail and hotel sectors participated as employers in the event and interviewed candidates.
Published: 26th August 2019 06:00 AM | Last Updated: 26th August 2019 06:00 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI : A total of 375 differently-abled candidates bagged jobs in a fair organised by ‘We Are Your Voice’, a social organisation, in association with Tamil Nadu State Rural Urban Livelihood Mission, here on Sunday.Over 5500 candidates with locomotor disabilities, speech and hearing deficit from South India participated in the event. Candidates with qualification of 10th pass, 12th pass and even engineering graduates participated.
Nearly 135 companies from IT, BPO, banking, manufacturing, retail and hotel sectors participated as employers in the event and interviewed candidates. “Around 375 candidates were selected on the spot while 1867 candidates got shortlisted,” said an organiser.