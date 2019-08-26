A life-size exhibition to mark Krishna Jayanthi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : There was an air of festivity, celebration and devotion at Sree Geeta Bhavan on Friday as people of all ages made their way to the hall to witness an exquisite exhibition depicting the leelas and avatars of Lord Krishna, on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami. GM Doss, commissioner of income tax (exemptions), Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, was the chief guest. He inaugurated the Krishnavatar exhibition and distributed prizes to the winners of various competitions that were held in city schools. Young children walked through the exhibition wide-eyed.

The life-size, electronically-operated dolls left them awestruck and curious. Many children were seen asking their parents and grandparents to explain the display, leading to a long storytelling session. “I bring my granddaughter here every year,” said P Kumaresan. “It is always well-organised and the exhibition is beautifully done. Even for someone like me who is well-versed with the Gita, I learn something new every year. That is also because my granddaughter is always asking questions based on what she sees in the exhibition and sometimes I don’t know the answer to her questions. So I have to go back and read.”

Some children came dressed as Lord Krishna, while others walked through the exhibition singing bhajans in praise of the lord. “It is during events and festivals like this where one feels close to a larger community,” said Meenakshi S. “It brings in a sense of oneness and festive cheer that is unmatched. It is also a great equaliser because I’ve been visiting this exhibition for years now and it is so lovely to see people from every strata of society standing neck to neck to seek God’s blessings.

That’s why I always bring my son along. He needs to realise that all are equal in God’s eyes.”People waited in line patiently to rock the cradle and worship the lord on the auspicious occasion. Sree Geeta Bhavan’s chairman Om Prakash Modi, managing trustee Ashok Kumar Goel, and managing trustee and convenor P Maruthi were also present on the occasion.

Honouring winners

