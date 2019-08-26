Home Cities Chennai

Cars, bikes take over pedestrian plaza

Work of `33.8-cr project at Pondy Bazaar is yet to be finished; corpn says issue will be solved soon

Published: 26th August 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Illegal parking of cars and bikes on the pedestrian plaza at Pondy Bazaar | Martin Louis

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI :  Even before work on a pedestrian plaza is fully complete, residents, shoppers, workers and owners of nearby shops have started parking their cars and bikes on the pavement meant for walking. 
On a weekday, the stretch at Pondy Bazaar is lined with several cars and bikes. A car was even seen being raised onto the platform with a wooden plank. With work on the Rs 33.8 crore pedestrian-plaza nearing completion, all but pedestrians get a taste of the plaza. 

“The pavement looked very inviting to me, but I find that I have to make my way round so many cars and bikes parked here,” said Rama S, who had come to shop at Pondy Bazaar with her daughter. While civil work in the pedestrian plaza is almost complete, only aesthetic arrangements like installation of street furniture are to be done.  “People here need to take responsibility. Anyone can see that it is meant for pedestrians but it does not stop them from parking their hefty cars on a platform designed for pedestrians,” said Sathyaprakash P of Mylapore who was there to shop. 

Corporation officials believe that the situation is set to change in a few days. “The issue will be solved soon. Parking management cameras are already installed and are being tested, bollards are being placed and Sivagnanam Road parking lot is being prepared,” said a corporation official. 

“In addition, the side roads will be cleaned up and parking will be pushed to them,” he said.  
On whether this will succeed in keeping bikes off the plaza, the official said,”Yes, many bikes there belong to employees (of Pondy Bazaar shops). All are to go to Sivagnanam Road parking lot and other places. Plus the cameras will monitor,” he said. Corporation officials have also taken up a feasibility study of implementing a similar project at  Anna Nagar, Tondiarpet and Velachery. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pondy Bazaar pedestrian plaza
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp