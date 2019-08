Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on August 28, check list here

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Wednesday from 9 am to 5 pm in the following areas. Power supply will be resumed before 5 pm if work is completed. Here is the list:

VELACHERY: Part of 100 feet Bypass road, Baby Nagar, Seshathripuram, Sachithanantha Nagar, Park avenue, Ramagiri Nagar.

ADYAR: Venkateshwara Nagar (1st to 5th street), Jeevarathanam Nagar (1st and 2nd st), Karpagam Garden (1st to 7th cross st), 1 st main road Karpagam Garden.

BESANT NAGAR: Beach Home Avenue, Dhamodharapuram, Benco Colony, Customs Colony, Old CPWD quarters 4th Avenue.

K K NAGAR: Part of KK Nagar (1 to 12 Sec), Rajamanar Salai, Ramaswamy Salai, Lakshmanasamy Salai, R K Shanmugam Salai, part of Nesapakkam, part of P T Rajan Salai, Ashok Nagar(1, 9 and 11th) avenue, Kannigapuram, Vijayaragavapuram, 80 feet road (KK nagar).

MATHUR: Vadaperumbakkam, V S Mani Nagar, Kanniamman Nagar, MRH Road, Manjambakkam, Ranga Garden, Vinayagapuram, Anbu Valarmathy Nagar, Chinna Thoppu, Kandasamy Nagar, 200 ft ring road, Manjambakkam.

INJAMBAKKAM: Bharathi Avenue, ECR (Enjambakkam to Akkarai), Sheshadhri Avenue, Iskcon temple road, Vimala garden, Hare Rama Krishna road, Rajiv avenue, TVS avenue, Akkarai village, Gunal garden, Pebble Beach, Jagajeevanram Avenue.

NEELANKARAI: Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Karpagavinayagar Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Ramaligam Nagar, Bharathi st, Anna st, Narayana Nagar, Gopinath avenue.

SEMBIUM: Kakkanji Nagar, Veerpandiyan st (part), Sathiyavani Muthu Nagar, Thiru-vi-ka st, K V Apartment, Rajaji st, MPM st, Kamaraj st, Nagavalli Amma Koil street, Gopal street, Thirupur Kumaran st, KK Salai.

KODUNGAIYUR: Muthumizh Nagar 4,5,6,7th Block and Industrial area ( Muthamizh Nagar 7 th Block).