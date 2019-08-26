Kin of accident victims to get Rs 34.13 lakh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A decade after a mini lorry accident killed two vegetable vendors and injured another near Kolapakkam, a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal directed a private insurance firm to provide a compensation of Rs 34.13 lakh to the family of the deceased.

According to the petition filed by R Suresh, his mother R Sathya and several others were travelling in the mini lorry from Koyambedu to Thiruporur in August 2009, carrying vegetables. After passing Kolapakkam, the driver tried to overtake a concrete crusher machine and hit the centre median. Krishnaveni and R Sathya died and Buvaneshwari sustained grievous injuries. The tribunal headed by S Umamaheshwari, observed that the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving.