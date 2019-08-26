Home Cities Chennai

Madras in a Metro

Published: 26th August 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 01:34 PM

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

CHENNAI : It’s not often you see the first-class compartment of the Metro buzzing with action. On Sunday morning, the sound of selfies, camera clicks and shimmers of flashes filled the already packed compartment, thanks to actor Parvati. The New Indian Express teamed up with Chennai Metro Rail Limited for the Retro to Metro event, which was conducted in order to make the commuters aware of the history of the city as well as the importance of public transport.

Parvati, who visited the Vadapalani Metro station, spent her time watching the photo exhibition that showcased the evolution of the city of Chennai. The Yennai Arindhaal actor, after distributing the prizes to the winners of the Madras quiz competition, boarded the Airport station-bound train. “Despite not constantly staying in Chennai, I have always been connected to the city.

 I have been coming here since my school days because my family had a business here. Even my older brother studied here. I love coming down to Chennai thanks to the warmth this city and its people give. I love the beaches here and I have spent a lot of time munching the snacks that we get there. Being a foodie, I love seafood. I don’t think we get better seafood elsewhere.

I soon want to get a place here because Chennai is very special to me. This is the first time I am travelling in the Chennai Metro and it’s a wonderful mode to coewmmute,” said Parvati as she gazed at the lush green view of a golf course as the Metro zipped through Guindy.

