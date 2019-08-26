Home Cities Chennai

Rajakilpakkam lake encroachments to be removed soon

Though Chennai has around 200 water bodies, most of them are eaten away by encroachments.

Published: 26th August 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

The encroachments on lake bed | express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Though Chennai has around 200 water bodies, most of them are eaten away by encroachments. Such illegal structures pose a huge problem for government to take up restoration works.  
One such case is Rajakilpakkam lake in the city’s suburbs. A recent inspection by Public Works Department found that 960 illegal buildings have been encroaching the lake for many decades now. As the highways department will start building a flyover which passes over the edge of the lake, PWD officials inspected the lake to see the extent of encroachments.

“Last week, we inspected the lake and marked its boundary in red. This was when we found many buildings to be constructed on the lake bed. This is a blatant violation. In two months, we will evict people living here and raze the buildings too,” said a senior official from the PWD’s Water Resources Department of PWD.

Also, as the lake’s natural surplus channel has been destroyed by these encroachments, the government will construct a cut and cover drain in its place at a cost of `8.5 crore. Officials said this will convey excess water from the lake to nearby Sembakkam lake.

When a group of volunteers from NGO Arappor Iyakkam visited the waterbody they saw that half of an apartment was built on the lake. “We were shocked to see the number of houses that have recently cropped up in the lake. Until these are removed, restoration is not possible,” said Bala, a member of the organisation.

Flood mitigation project
Restoration of Rajakilpakkam lake came under the `1970 crore comprehensive flood mitigation project in lower Palar basin. As a part of this, tanks at Nanmangalam, Manimangalam, Guduvancherry and Adanur will be restored

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
water bodies chennai Rajakilpakkam lake
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp