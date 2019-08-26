Woman held with gold bars worth Rs 2.52 crore at Chennai airport

By PTI

CHENNAI: Gold bars worth over Rs 2 crore have been seized from a woman passenger who arrived here from Kuala Lumpur, Customs officials said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off that gold was being smuggled into India from Malaysia by some women, the 41-year-old suspicious looking passenger was stopped on Sunday and a check of her baggage yielded 12 bars weighing 6.5 kg and costing Rs 2.52 crore, a press release from the Customs said.

On interrogation, the woman said the gold was to be delivered to an 'unknown' person who was waiting for her outside the airport.

As none approached her to collect the bars, the passenger was arrested and further investigations were on, the release said.