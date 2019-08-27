Home Cities Chennai

A regal affair by the Duchess in Chennai

The Duchess Utsav is a platform for budding entrepreneurs, especially women to showcase an eclectic mix of fashion accessories, organic weaves, fabrics etc.

The event will be conducted in association with Calonge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: From bespoke clothing, an eclectic mix of fashion accessories, organic weaves, fabrics and blends to home and lifestyle products, eco-friendly gifting options, gourmet food and other healthy munchies — get ready to be spoilt for choice at the Duchess Utsav.

The Duchess Club was founded by the joint managing director of Savera Hotel, Nina Reddy, Sujata Mundhra, Anu Sachdev, Anu Agarwal and Rathi Neelakandan. The annual fiesta is a platform for budding entrepreneurs, especially women. As it gears up for its 18th edition, co-founder of Duchess Club, Sujata tells us what’s in store. 

“When we started the Utsav 17 years ago, it was simple. We promoted few homepreneurs of which several have their own stores, boutiques and even conduct solo exhibitions. The aim is to provide a platform for budding female entrepreneurs. This has been our USP” she shares. 

A freewheeling session on skincare by Dr Shraddha of Helios Skin & Hair clinic will be conducted on the first day. “On the second day, we will curate a fashion show where the brands will walk the ramp and display their products,” she says, adding that brands from other cities will also be exhibiting their products. 

The two-day event will also feature one-of-a-kind silver and Swarovski jewellery brand Kreshya; an array of classic and contemporary silhouette for women from Sharath Sundar’s ‘Linen Collection’; handloom fabrics fused with modern techniques from Looms & More; traditional and contemporary saris and dupattas for the festive season by Safetypinz; georgettes, organzas, linens, raw silks, and tussar saris from the house of Vallika; lifestyle elements from BOLD; table and kitchen linen by Bottega Perreira; Indian crafts from Santushtee, and kids clothing by Whims n Fancies.

With people turning to a more sustainable and conscious lifestyle, the Utsav is also playing host to several eco-friendly brands like Nammaboomi for all your sustainable disposable needs, Sorrel Gardens for garden accessories and artefacts, Fat Cow Dairy for organic milk and ghee, and Zwende for personalised eco-friendly gifting solutions.

No carnival is complete without the yummies. The souk will feature a plethora of food stalls — healthy munchies by Hungrezi, cheese from JK Cheese, homemade jams from 101 Strawberries, sweet treats from Pinch of Love and marinades from Cook Town. 

Award-winning jewellery brand AVR Swarnamahal will also be launched in Chennai as part of the Utsav. “The brand has created designs exclusively for the Utsav and we will be launching them too,” says Sujata. The 18th edition of Duchess Utsav will be inaugurated on August 29, 10 am at Hotel Savera. The exhibition will conclude on August 30 at 8 pm

