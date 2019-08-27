Home Cities Chennai

Chennai journalists and citizens condemn media blackout in Kashmir

Little information coming from the region is either government's version or versions of radical elements. Freedom to Press is necessary to bring out the truth, said speakers in the press conference

Published: 27th August 2019 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

TM Krishna|(File Photo/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Journalists and citizens of Chennai on Tuesday, condemned the media black-out in Jammu and Kashmir and said prevention of news reporting from the region, violates the freedom of press and right to be informed of citizens.

They demanded that no restriction should be imposed on journalists from Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to reporters, popular Carnatic singer and activist TM Krishna said that restricting media during times of
conflict sets a dangerous precedent.

"The purpose of the press is to ensure that multiple voices can be heard. It is not here to tell the story that only the government has to say," he said.

He further added that transmission of information from Jammu and Kashmir has been prevented systematically.

V Geetha from Tamil Nadu Women's Coordination Committee said that this blackout is a threat to national interest. "National interest does not equal to national security. Whatever little we hear about Jammu and Kashmir is either the government's version or the version of radical elements. But truth is somewhere in between, in the details that come from media reports," she said.

A former member of Press Council of India, K Amarnath, urged, "Journalists who report on ground should be allowed to visit all places they can collect news from." Condemning the initial stance of Press Council Of India to agree to the restrictions, he said that it is the duty of the council to ensure freedom of press is retained.

Interestingly, the council issued a statement on Tuesday withdrawing its original stance accepting the restriction and said, "The council stands for the freedom of press and does not approve of any sort of  restriction on the media."

Speaking to reporters, N Ram, the chairman of THG Publishing Private Ltd said that the restriction is a dystopian pressure on media. Recalling George Orwell from his novel 1984 where he said, "War is peace; freedom is slavery and ignorance is strength," Ram said that this quote is relevant in today's scenario.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Press freedom journalist TM Krishna
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
Hundreds of new fires have flared up in the Amazon in Brazil, data showed Monday, even as military aircraft dumped water over hard-hit areas and G7 nations pledged to help combat the blazes. (Photo | AP)
Amazon fire: Brazil dumps thousands of gallons of water on raging flames amid fresh flares
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp