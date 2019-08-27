Chennai journalists and citizens condemn media blackout in Kashmir

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Journalists and citizens of Chennai on Tuesday, condemned the media black-out in Jammu and Kashmir and said prevention of news reporting from the region, violates the freedom of press and right to be informed of citizens.

They demanded that no restriction should be imposed on journalists from Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to reporters, popular Carnatic singer and activist TM Krishna said that restricting media during times of

conflict sets a dangerous precedent.

"The purpose of the press is to ensure that multiple voices can be heard. It is not here to tell the story that only the government has to say," he said.

He further added that transmission of information from Jammu and Kashmir has been prevented systematically.

V Geetha from Tamil Nadu Women's Coordination Committee said that this blackout is a threat to national interest. "National interest does not equal to national security. Whatever little we hear about Jammu and Kashmir is either the government's version or the version of radical elements. But truth is somewhere in between, in the details that come from media reports," she said.

A former member of Press Council of India, K Amarnath, urged, "Journalists who report on ground should be allowed to visit all places they can collect news from." Condemning the initial stance of Press Council Of India to agree to the restrictions, he said that it is the duty of the council to ensure freedom of press is retained.

Interestingly, the council issued a statement on Tuesday withdrawing its original stance accepting the restriction and said, "The council stands for the freedom of press and does not approve of any sort of restriction on the media."

Speaking to reporters, N Ram, the chairman of THG Publishing Private Ltd said that the restriction is a dystopian pressure on media. Recalling George Orwell from his novel 1984 where he said, "War is peace; freedom is slavery and ignorance is strength," Ram said that this quote is relevant in today's scenario.