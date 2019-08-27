‘Cricket, dance will bring India and England closer’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Activities like cricket and dance in schools would bring India and England closer, said Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford, British Deputy High Commissioner in Chennai.He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of ‘Changing Moves Changing Minds’ - British Council’s gender-neutral curriculum programme which will be implemented in 70 corporation schools in the city. The curriculum will incorporate cricket and dance to promote gender-equality.

At the same event which was held at Ripon Building on Monday, the Deputy High Commissioner, along with Deputy Commissioner of Education, Chennai Corporation, Kumaravel Pandian, inaugurated ‘Wings to Fly’ — an elocution competition organized by the Rotary Club of Madras East (RCME) for corporation school students. Eight winners of this event will be taken to London. “United Kingdom has multicultural cities with a large and vibrant Indian community. The students will also have exposure on gender equality during their trip,’’ said the Deputy High Commissioner.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Commissioner Kumaravel Pandian said these programs would create gender awareness, not only among students but parents, teachers and guardians as well. The elocution for the corporation middle schools is divided into four stages and four topics. The competition starts on September 12 and ends on November 7. “The ‘Changing Moves Changing Minds’ is springboarding the ‘Wings to fly’ competition as the training they receive here, will help them win competitions in the other event,’’ said Janaka Pushpanathan, Director South India, British Council.