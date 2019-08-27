Home Cities Chennai

Juice shop in Chennai's Adyar continues to ‘shock’

Business booms again at Adyar Juice World, which was shut down by the revenue department in April for violating fire-safety norms.

Published: 27th August 2019 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 02:27 PM

The shop was shut for a few weeks following CE report

The shop was shut for a few weeks following CE report. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has been four months since CE reported that Adyar Juice World, outside Gokul Arcade near Adyar signal, encroaching the footpath, was operating with an electricity box inside the shop and a cylinder mounted right beside it. A day after the report, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) took due action. The revenue department shut the shop and stuck notices asking the owners to justify their act.

“Adyar Juice World is operating against Tamil Nadu Electricity Board rules and these activities might lead to a major disaster. Moreover, it has encroached the pathway meant for pedestrians. We give you seven days time to explain why your licence must not be terminated,” read the notice stuck on April 26. 

The shop remained shut for a couple of months. But, recently this reporter found Adyar Juice World bustling with customers, again. On inquiry, it was found that the licence was neither renewed nor terminated. The shopkeepers stayed put for a few months and then started their business again, encroaching the path meant for pedestrians. 

“We have not given any permission for the shop to operate and warning notices have been sent to shut the shop. When we inquired with the shop owner, he said that the revenue department did not cancel their licence. We have asked the department to take due action. It must be terminated very soon,” said the GCC zonal official. 

The EB box has been shifted to another location. Yet, it is still illegal to operate on the premises because the shop is encroaching public space and property tax has not been filed, which is a violation of norms.
Revenue officials could not be reached, despite repeated efforts in person and via phone.   The juice shop has encroached the parking space of Gokul Arcade. Cars park on the roadside blocking the already narrow road. During peak hours, traffic snarls get worse as two-wheelers are parked under the bridge opposite the arcade and cars are parked on the road. This has been the case ever since the shop came up.  

C Ramakrishnan, vice-president, Federation of Resident Associations of Adyar (FEDARA), said, “Despite enough resistance and push back from the resident associations, the licensing authorities continue the spree of sanctioning restaurant licences without basic infrastructural facilities like adequate parking availability and adherence to fire safety norms. No effort has been made by restaurant owners to rent space for parking for their customers. Such rampant commercialisation of Adyar is definitely not warranted for by the residents for becoming a smart city.”

