Chennai man stabs wife after she lodges complaint against friends

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to in Perungudi on Monday night after she lodged a complaint against his friends. The murder occurred a day after a similar incident was reported at Neelankarai. In both incidents, the accused are absconding.

The deceased, Manimekalai of Kallukuttai, was married to Udayakumar. Police said Udayakumar was a liquor addict and would bring his friends home to drink alcohol. This often led to quarrel between the couple.

“On Monday morning too, Udayakumar brought four friends home and Manimekalai lodged a complaint with Thoraipakkam police alleging that friends of her husband were ruining his life and making him an alcoholic,” a police officer said. Udayakumar who heard about Manimekalai’s complaint stabbed her with a kitchen knife. Hearing her cries, neighbours rushed her to a hospital, where she succumbed.