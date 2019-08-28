Home Cities Chennai

CREDAI’s property in Chennai fair to ease home-buying dreams

The exhibition will have over 40 major developers and four bankers participating including Axis Bank, HDFC Limited, LIC Housing and SBI.

Rajkham Builders MD M Arumugam, CREDAI Chennai president WS Habib and CREDAI Chennai Secretary Mehul Doshi during the press meet 'Multi Location Expo 2019' at CREDAI office in the city on Tuesday (EXPRESS | DEBADATTA MALLICK)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: "Property is at an all-time low but it is the best time to invest," said WS Habib, president of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) Chennai at an event to launch the company’s second edition of the Multi Location Property Fair that will be held this weekend. Talking about the slow economy, he said the demand is less as people are not buying properties.

The exhibition will have over 40 major developers and four bankers participating including Axis Bank, HDFC Limited, LIC Housing and SBI. Spot offers, too, will definitely take place at the exhibition where over 300 projects will be presented. 

According to Habib, what makes the fair unique is that it happens in customers’ neighbourhood and simplifies the process of buying his/her dream home to five simple steps — visit the expo, choose your preferred location, select your budget, find your builder and finally book your dream home. “Generally, home buyers would have to travel to the location of the property fair in order to view it. It is not only time-consuming but also difficult to view more than a few properties at a time. ‘Multi Location Property Fair’ is the only show of its kind in India that will exhibit based on location for the convenience of Chennaiites.

The expo will be held in four different locations. We would like to provide this service to customers to make it an easy option to choose their dream home in their known locality. We hope the expo will offer a perfect platform for customers to buy/invest in property,” he said.

The fair will be held between 10.30 am to 8. 30 pm on August 31 and September 1. For details, call 
PN Easwaran, general manager of CREDAI Chennai at 9840575234.

Expo locations

Zone: South east 

Project locations: Mylapore, RA Puram, Adyar, Thiruvanmiyur, Besant Nagar, ECR, OMR, Madipakkam, Velachery, Guindy, Adambakkam, Nanganallur, Srinagar colony, Saidapet and Kotturpuram

Venue: Holiday Inn, OMR

Zone: South west

Project locations: Vadapalani, Saligaramam, Porur, Valsarawakkam, KK Nagar, Chinmaya Nagar, Virugambakkam, Ashok Nagar, Kodambakkam, T Nagar, West Mambalam, Teynampet,  Nandanam and Nungambakkam

Venue: Green Park, Vadapalani

Zone: North

Project locations: Koyambedu, Maduraivoyal, Nerkundram, Anna Nagar, Mogappair, Ambattur, Avadi, Redhills, Madhavaram, Koratur, Vepery, Kilpauk, Pursaiwakkam, Egmore, Chetput, Aminjikarai, Parrys, Perambur
Venue: Vijay Shreemahal, Anna Nagar

Zone: South

Project locations: Pallavaram, Chromepet, Tambaram East and West, Perungulathur, Vandalur, Guduvanchery, Maraimalai Nagar, Oragadam, Kelambakkam, Mudichur
Venue: Hotel Kalyan Hometel, Vandalur

