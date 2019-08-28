Home Cities Chennai

Greater Chennai Corporation shuts Adyar Juice World stall

The shop was found violating Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) rules, encroaching the footpath and also did not pay property tax.

The shop was sealed and notices were stuck on Tuesday

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after CE published a story on Adyar Juice World, a juice shop frequented by many outside Gokul Arcade near Adyar signal, continuing operations despite not procuring licence, the shop was shut down permanently by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials on Tuesday. 

“Their licence has been cancelled and the shop was shut down on Tuesday afternoon. The shop was initially violating Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) rules, encroaching the footpath and also did not pay property tax,” said assistant engineer of the zone, Ravi Chandran who played a pivotal role in taking action against the violators. 

The shop was sealed and notices were stuck. “Adyar Juice World in Zone 13, Ward 175 has been shut based on the orders of regional deputy commissioner.  The notice has been issued under the provisions of section 379(A) of the Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act,” the notice read.  

In April 2019, CE reported that Adyar Juice World had encroached the footpath and parking space. It was operating with an electricity box inside the shop and a cylinder mounted right beside it. A day after the report, the revenue department had shut the shop and stuck notices asking them to justify their act.
However, recently the shop was bustling with customers, again. On inquiry, it was found that the revenue officials neither cancelled nor renewed the licence. 

C Ramakrishnan, vice-president, Federation of Resident Associations of Adyar (FEDARA) who raised the issue in the beginning said this restored his faith in the department and that the Corporation must be careful hereon while issuing licences. “Restaurants without parking spaces are a new issue in the locality. We hope the civic body takes prompt action on this,” he said.

