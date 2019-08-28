Metro memoirs in Chennai

Home Cities Chennai

Actor Parvati took a Metro ride on Sunday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On August 22, Koyambedu Metro station wore a bright and cheerful look. Children and accompanying adults stood in excited anticipation as The New Indian Express’s Retro to Metro initiative was flagged off by Vignesh Kumar J, senior vice president, Marketing at Express Publications (Madurai).

Joining this celebration were S Pandiyan, joint director/public relations officer, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) in the presence of Raja Ram, manager - operations (CMRL) and RJ Shakthi from Radio City 91.1FM. 

For three days, we brought out Madras in all its glory through an exhibition and story-sharing sessions. All the passengers received a special newspaper bearing interesting facts about the city. Metro riders - young and old — spoke about why they love the city.

On August 23, many locals thronged the Vadapalani Metro station to view the exclusive photo exhibition displaying pictures of significant locations in the city. On Saturday, children from CS Girls Home, all dressed in white, enjoyed the 30-minute ride from Vadapalani station to Airport. They “oohed” and “aahed” as the train zipped through the underground tunnels. They also prepared a special song for the occasion, showing their love for the city.

On Sunday, actor Parvati rode the Metro, coincidentally her first time. She cut a cake to celebrate the city and shared her love for Chennai. The New Indian Express thanks the schoolchildren, college students, elderly passengers and several families who rode the Metro and made the event a special one.

