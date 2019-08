Parts of Chennai to have power shutdown on August 30, here's the list

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Friday (Aug 30) from 9 am to 5 pm in these following areas. According to a statement from Tangedco, power supply will be resumed before 5 pm if work is completed. Here is the list of areas which will face outage



VELACHERY: Part of Velachery Tambaram main road, Part of 100 Feet Taramani Link road, Sarathy Nagar, Seetharam nagar, SPIC nagar, Entire Dhandeeswaram Nagar.

MADHAVARAM: Parvathipuram, Industrial Garden, Annai Nagar, Veti Nagar, Srinivasa Modern Town, Dhanalakshimi Nagar, Chetti medu Ponniamman Koil street, Telecom colony, Manjambakkam Eri Karai, Omakulam street, Athikula medu, Periya Mathur.

SASTHIRI NAGAR: Thiruvalluvar salai, 1 st to 4 th East Street, Valmiki street, Sivasundara Avenue (1st and 2nd street).

NEELANKARAI: Pandian salai, Surya garden, Kumaraguru Avenue, Sivan Koil Street, Ellai Amma Koil street, Sengeni Amman Koil st, ECR – Liberty company to Police station, Kabaleswarar nagar (North and South), Sunrise Avenue, Anna nagar 1 st to 4 th st, Saraswathi nagar (South and North).

THIRUVANMIYUR: L.B Road 1 part, Indiranagar 1 st Main Road, 2 nd Main Road, Indiranagar 1 st Cross st, Indiranagar 1 st Avenue, Teachers colony, Balaraman road.

AVADI: Kalaigar nagar, Koilpathagai main road, Part of Poompzhil Nagar, Kannanapalayam part.

PALAVAKKAM: Ambedkar Nagar, Canal Puram, Govindan Nagar 1 st to 7 th st, Vaiko salai, Maniammal st (Canal road), Krishna nagar 1 st to 8 th st, Kovalavili Amman st 1 st to 15 th st, Periyar Salai, Pachaiappan street ,1 st to 11 th streets, DSG st 1 st to 4 th streets, Kandasamy nagar 8 th to 10 th streets, Gandhi Nagar 1 st to 4 th streets.