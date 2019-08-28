Tamil movie director alleges harassment by Chennai traffic policemen

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Kollywood movie director, also a cancer survivor, was allegedly harassed by two traffic police personnel citing his health conditions on Monday. After the director took to the social media to

post the images of the police personnel, the senior police officers have initiated an inquiry.

Ramana Chandrasekar, who has directed actor Vijay in movies like Thirumalai and Aadhi, has shared a Facebook note mentioning names of two traffic police personnel - sub-inspector K Kumaran and constable M Ramar, who allegedly ridiculed him for having had cancer.

In the facebook post Director Ramana mentioned that his car was stopped by the constable though he did not violate any traffic rules. When he refused to pay the penalty, he was asked to hand over his driving license to the constable. The constable, in turn, handed it over to the sub-inspector. When Ramana tried speaking to the sub-inspector, he allegedly asked him not to come close lest he would 'catch the disease.'

“Ramana who left the spot after arguing with the policemen realised that he forgot to collect the driving licence. He went back to receive it, but the sub-inspector allegedly refused to return the licence

without collecting a fine from him. Later, Ramana's daughter who was also inside the car later paid the fine and collected the licence,” said a police officer.

A traffic police officer said that they accessed CCTV footage and confirmed that Ramana had jumped the

signal to take an U-turn and that an argument ensued between him and the traffic police personnel.

However, higher officials could not verify the allegations of the movie director as there is no audio of the argument. While the two policemen have denied that they abused Ramana, higher officials said that they have initiated an inquiry.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Krishnamoorthy (Traffic Investigation, East range) and Traffic investigation inspector (Adyar) Shobana met the director at his house and reportedly expressed regret

To the officials who contacted Ramana over phone, the director has reportedly told them that he shared his experience on social media so that others like him would be spared of such harassment in future and that he has huge respect for the police personnel.