Home Cities Chennai

Tamil movie director alleges harassment by Chennai traffic policemen

Ramana Chandrasekar, who has directed Vijay-starrers Thirumalai and Aadhi, was allegedly ridiculed by two traffic police personnel for having had cancer.

Published: 28th August 2019 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Kollywood movie director, also a cancer survivor, was allegedly harassed by two traffic police personnel citing his health conditions on Monday. After the director took to the social media to
post the images of the police personnel, the senior police officers have initiated an inquiry.

Ramana Chandrasekar, who has directed actor Vijay in movies like Thirumalai and Aadhi, has shared a Facebook note mentioning names of two traffic police personnel - sub-inspector K Kumaran and constable M Ramar, who allegedly ridiculed him for having had cancer.

In the facebook post Director Ramana mentioned that his car was stopped by the constable though he did not violate any traffic rules. When he refused to pay the penalty, he was asked to hand over his driving license to the constable. The constable, in turn, handed it over to the sub-inspector. When Ramana tried speaking to the sub-inspector, he allegedly asked him not to come close lest he would 'catch the disease.'

“Ramana who left the spot after arguing with the policemen realised that he forgot to collect the driving licence. He went back to receive it, but the sub-inspector allegedly refused to return the licence
without collecting a fine from him. Later, Ramana's daughter who was also inside the car later paid the fine and collected the licence,” said a police officer.

A traffic police officer said that they accessed CCTV footage and confirmed that Ramana had jumped the
signal to take an U-turn and that an argument ensued between him and the traffic police personnel.

However, higher officials could not verify the allegations of the movie director as there is no audio of the argument. While the two policemen have denied that they abused Ramana, higher officials said that they have initiated an inquiry.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Krishnamoorthy (Traffic Investigation, East range) and Traffic investigation inspector (Adyar) Shobana met the director at his house and reportedly expressed regret

To the officials who contacted Ramana over phone, the director has reportedly told them that he shared his experience on social media so that others like him would be spared of such harassment in future and that he has huge respect for the police personnel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramana Chandrasekar Kollywood director cops harassment Kollywood director cancer survivor Chennai traffic Police
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp