Home Cities Chennai

Tamil Nadu government's free NEET coaching begins in Chennai on Tuesday

The training in Chennai will be conducted by a private organisation that is based out of Kota which will also conduct training in Coimbatore and Erode.

Published: 28th August 2019 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

NEET application

Representational image.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Tuesday conducted an orientation for this year’s free National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). Students from English medium government schools in Chennai, who have qualified have been selected for the programme.

Nearly 200 students attended the orientation on Tuesday. The coaching classes will be conducted on weekends in selected centres across the State. Nearly 50 students were selected for each centre through a screening test held early this month. Interestingly, no student from the district’s model school -Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School here-qualified for the training.

Director of School Education department S Kannappan told Express that this system was introduced to increase the efficiency of training as many students who were not “competent enough would join the course only to discontinue it within a few weeks.” He said more students who are interested in pursuing medicine would be able to get effective training if the total number of students in every centre is reduced.

Students who attended the orientation will also be given a login-ID and password, with which they can access online preparatory material for the competitive exam, from their homes, said a senior official of the department.

Model papers and study materials can be accessed online. In Chennai, 10 training centres have been earmarked. Of them, six will host classes in English and the rest in Tamil. Tuesday’s orientation was restricted to English-medium students. Officials are yet to decide when coaching classes will begin in other districts.

The training in Chennai will be conducted by EETOOS, a private organisation that is based out of Kota, the official said adding that the private centre will also conduct training in Coimbatore and Erode. Every Friday, tests will be held. Further, students who perform well in this training will be selected for an intensive two-month residential training prior to NEET, the official said.

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday conducted an orientation for this year's free coaching for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test  (NEET).

Nearly 200 students attended the orientation on Tuesday. The coaching classes will be conducted during the weekends in selected centres across the state and about 50 students were selected for each centre through a screening test held early in August this year.

Only students who qualified in that screening, have been allowed to attend the orientation this year, while all interested students were allowed to attend it last year. Interestingly no student from the district's model school - Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School - qualified for the training.

The Director of the department S Kannappan told Express that this system was introduced to increase the efficiency of the training as many students who were not "competent enough would join the course only to discontinue it within a few weeks." He said that more students who are interested in pursuing medicine would be able to get effective training if the total number of students in every centre was reduced.

Students who attended the orientation will also be given a login-ID and password, with which they can access online preparatory material for the competitive exam, from the comfort of their home, said a senior official from the School Education Department. Model papers and study materials can be accessed online.

In Chennai, 10 training centres have been earmarked by the government. Of them, six will host classes in English and the rest in Tamil. Tuesday's orientation was restricted to English-medium students. Officials are yet to decide when coaching classes would begin in other districts.

"The training in Chennai would be conducted by Eetoos, a private organisation that is based out of Kota," said a senior official from the School Education Department adding that the private centre will also conduct trainings in Coimbatore and Erode.

Every Friday tests would be conducted so that students can practice taking the test regularly. Further, students who perform well in this training will be selected for an intensive two-month residential training before the exam, the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NEET Chennai NEET coaching EETOOS Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School Tamil Nadu School Education department
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp