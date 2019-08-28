Tamil Nadu government's free NEET coaching begins in Chennai on Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Tuesday conducted an orientation for this year’s free National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). Students from English medium government schools in Chennai, who have qualified have been selected for the programme.

Nearly 200 students attended the orientation on Tuesday. The coaching classes will be conducted on weekends in selected centres across the State. Nearly 50 students were selected for each centre through a screening test held early this month. Interestingly, no student from the district’s model school -Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School here-qualified for the training.

Director of School Education department S Kannappan told Express that this system was introduced to increase the efficiency of training as many students who were not “competent enough would join the course only to discontinue it within a few weeks.” He said more students who are interested in pursuing medicine would be able to get effective training if the total number of students in every centre is reduced.

Students who attended the orientation will also be given a login-ID and password, with which they can access online preparatory material for the competitive exam, from their homes, said a senior official of the department.

Model papers and study materials can be accessed online. In Chennai, 10 training centres have been earmarked. Of them, six will host classes in English and the rest in Tamil. Tuesday’s orientation was restricted to English-medium students. Officials are yet to decide when coaching classes will begin in other districts.

The training in Chennai will be conducted by EETOOS, a private organisation that is based out of Kota, the official said adding that the private centre will also conduct training in Coimbatore and Erode. Every Friday, tests will be held. Further, students who perform well in this training will be selected for an intensive two-month residential training prior to NEET, the official said.

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday conducted an orientation for this year's free coaching for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Nearly 200 students attended the orientation on Tuesday. The coaching classes will be conducted during the weekends in selected centres across the state and about 50 students were selected for each centre through a screening test held early in August this year.

Only students who qualified in that screening, have been allowed to attend the orientation this year, while all interested students were allowed to attend it last year. Interestingly no student from the district's model school - Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School - qualified for the training.

The Director of the department S Kannappan told Express that this system was introduced to increase the efficiency of the training as many students who were not "competent enough would join the course only to discontinue it within a few weeks." He said that more students who are interested in pursuing medicine would be able to get effective training if the total number of students in every centre was reduced.

Students who attended the orientation will also be given a login-ID and password, with which they can access online preparatory material for the competitive exam, from the comfort of their home, said a senior official from the School Education Department. Model papers and study materials can be accessed online.

In Chennai, 10 training centres have been earmarked by the government. Of them, six will host classes in English and the rest in Tamil. Tuesday's orientation was restricted to English-medium students. Officials are yet to decide when coaching classes would begin in other districts.

"The training in Chennai would be conducted by Eetoos, a private organisation that is based out of Kota," said a senior official from the School Education Department adding that the private centre will also conduct trainings in Coimbatore and Erode.

Every Friday tests would be conducted so that students can practice taking the test regularly. Further, students who perform well in this training will be selected for an intensive two-month residential training before the exam, the official said.