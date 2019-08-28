Home Cities Chennai

Woman, lover sentenced to life for murdering husband in Chennai

Jeyabharathi, one of the accused, her paramour and two juveniles murdered her husband near Marina beach in September 2014.

CHENNAI: A court here has convicted and sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for murdering a man over an illicit affair. Jeyabharathi, one of the accused, her paramour and two juveniles murdered her husband near Marina beach in September 2014.

According to the Additional Public Prosecutor Teack Raj, Jeya Bharathi and Hari murdered the victim Karthik hailing from Perambalur, a private cab driver. Karthik, was married to Jeyabharathi and had a daughter.  However, after two years, she left him and developed a relationship with Hari. 

On September 30, Hari along with Jeyabarathi and the two juveniles met Karthik on the beach and stabbed him to death. The accused also threatened the public who saw the incident. The Marina police arrested all four on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy.

Denying the allegations, counsel for the accused submitted that Jeyabharathi was living separately and there was no motive to commit murder. 

VI Additional Sessions judge DV Anand observed that the quality of the witnesses is to be considered and not the quantity since two of them were present at the scene of crime. Both were confident in identifying the accused before police and the court. Both did not have any connection with the accused.
The two juveniles were ordered to be sent to Juvenile justice board.

